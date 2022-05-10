MANILA — The Parish Pastoral Council for Responsible Voting said Tuesday it is looking into reports about a supposed consistent vote ratio in the partial, unofficial results of the 2022 presidential elections.

Some people have raised concerns of a possible electoral fraud over a an alleged 68:32 ratio transmission of poll results favoring presidential candidate Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr.

"We've seen those reports. We've been receiving the same information din. Right now, it's no cause of concern but PPCRV is looking into it," lawyer Vann Dela Cruz, the poll watchdog's spokesperson and director for legal affairs, told reporters in a press briefing.

The PPCRV's IT team is already coordinating with the Commission on Elections to check the server logs.

"We've actually already communicated our request sa Comelec to request for what they called a system log server," Dela Cruz said.

"Doon po natin makikita and to verify din po kung merong any anomaly. But right now, it's no cause for concern."

The son and namesake of former dictator Ferdinand Marcos takes a commanding lead in the presidential election vote count, according to the poll monitor.

Based on 97.77 percent of voting precincts' numbers transmitted, Marcos had over 30.9 million votes, data from the PPCRV's tally showed.

He is followed by Vice President Leni Robredo who got more than 14.7 million votes.

The Church-backed poll watchdog is the unofficial vote counter accredited by the Comelec.

There are more than 65 million registered voters for this year's elections, excluding the over 1.6 million overseas Filipinos voters.

