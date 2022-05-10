Rep. Rogelio 'Ruel' Pacquiao (left), Rep. Rep. Alberto 'Bobby' Pacquiao of OFW Family party-list, and Maasim Mayor Zyrex Pacquiao (right). Handouts

MANILA — While he lags in the fight for the presidency, siblings and other relatives of Sen. Manny Pacquiao are winning local races in the Soccsksargen region in the 2022 elections.

Sarangani Lone District Rep. Rogelio Pacquiao is poised to become the provincial governor, based on partial and unofficial results as of Tuesday morning.

Rogelio got 160,080 votes to lead in the gubernatorial race, based on 96.31 percent of election returns as of 10:32 a.m. Bong Aquia of Aksyon Demokratiko was a far second with 51,415 votes as of 11:47 a.m.

Russel Jamora, Pacquiao's brother-in-law, is also seen to become provincial board member after garnering 38,816 votes.

In Sarangani's Maasim town, Pacquiao's cousin Zyrex is set to be reelected as mayor, earning 24,135 votes based on 100-percent election returns.

Sister-in-law Lorelei Pacquiao is expected to win as mayor of General Santos City, the boxer-turned-politician's hometown. She got 104,244 votes while Shirlyn Bañas of PDP-Laban had 85,869.

Lorelei's husband and Pacquiao's brother, Alberto or "Bobby," is eyeing another term in the House of Representatives under the OFW Family party-list.

OFW Family currently has 85,127 or less than 1 percent of the votes in the party-list race, based on almost 97 percent of election returns.

Pacquiao ranks third in the presidential race, getting 3,569,721 votes. Former Sen. Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr continued to lead for the country's top elective post.

RELATED VIDEO