MANILA — Former president Gloria Macapagal Arroyo is set to win a fresh term as representative of Pampanga's second district, based on partial unofficial tally of votes.

As an unopposed candidate, Arroyo, 75, needs only one vote in order to be declared the winner.

Based on partial, unofficial results aggregated from Comelec data as of 12:17 p.m. of Tuesday from 539 election returns, Arroyo got 233,042 votes.

The former chief executive was among 38 unopposed candidates for district representative. A total of 845 candidates were unchallenged in this year's elections, according to the ABS-CBN Investigative and Research Group (IRG).

This is Arroyo's fourth non-consecutive term as Pampanga 2nd District Representative, having served from 2010 to 2013, 2013 to 2016, and 2016 to 2019 under the Aquino and Duterte administrations.

She became the nation’s first female House Speaker in 2018 after the ouster of then-Speaker Pantaleon Alvarez.

Arroyo was Philippine president from 2001 until 2010.

In other races in Pampanga province, incumbent governor Dennis Pineda is set for re-election with 645,806 votes based on 96.84% of ERs.

His opponent, Danilo Baylon, has 451,986 votes.

Pineda's mother, Lilia "Nanay Baby" Pineda, is running unopposed and is also set to be reelected as vice governor, with 865,274 votes so far.

