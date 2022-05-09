Bohol congressman retires incumbent Governor Art Yap

Composite: Bohol Gov. Art Yap and Rep. Eric Aumentado (right)

MANILA—Incumbent Bohol Governor Art Yap announced his retirement from politics after his rival, Congressman Aris Aumentado, led him and other candidates in Bohol's gubernatorial race by a wide margin.

Yap, in his concession statement, congratulated Aumentado and thanked the Boholanos for the "honor and privilege" of having served them.

"To all who supported me in my political journey, I will forever be grateful to all of you even as I now announced the closure of my involvement in politics. Now let us put aside difference and unite for the future of Bohol," he said.

As of 2:32 a.m. on Tuesday, May 10, 2022, Aumentado had 458,085 votes to Yap's 277,832, based on the Commission on Election's partial and unofficial count from 97.85 of election returns.

The other gubernatorial bets, Hercules Castillo and Concepcion Flores, had 4,131 and 2,624 votes, respectively.

Aumentado, the incumbent Bohol 2nd District Representative, was a candidate of the Nationalist People's Coalition while Yap was the bet of the ruling party PDP-Laban.

