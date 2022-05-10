Benjamin Abalos Sr. campaigns for his mayoral bid in Mandaluyong City on March 26, 2022. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News/file



After over 2 decades, former Commission on Elections (Comelec) chairman Benjamin Abalos is returning as Mandaluyong mayor via a landslide victory in the May 9 elections.

He was proclaimed winner on Tuesday.

He beat his opponent Florencio Solomon, who got 24,457 votes, while 86-year-old Abalos garnered 136,849 votes.

Abalos was also the mayor of Mandaluyong from 1986 to 1987, upon the lifting of martial law, and from 1988 to 1998.

Abalos' daughter-in-law, outgoing Mandaluyong Mayor Menchie Abalos, has also been proclaimed as the city's vice mayor.

Menchie ran unopposed, with 148,690 votes.

She is the wife of former MMDA chairman Benhur Abalos, who also served as Mandaluyong mayor from 1998 to 2004, and from 2007 to 2016.

Meanwhile, Rep. Boyet Gonzales won his reelection bid in the lone congressional district of Mandaluyong, with 131,794 votes.

The Abalos' slate secured 10 out of 12 spots in the city council (six for each district), including Benjie Abalos, son of Benhur and Menchie, and Botong Gonzales Cuejilo, nephew of Gonzales.

