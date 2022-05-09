MANILA – Cebu Gov. Gwen Garcia is poised to get 3 more years in office, based on the latest partial and unofficial results of the May 9 elections Monday.

As of 9:17 p.m., May 9, 2022, Garcia obtained 904,353 votes.

She leads by a wide margin over former tourism secretary Ace Durano, who got 216,859 votes.

Independent candidate Nito Magnanao was last with 6,439 votes.

Cebu Vice Gov. Hilario "Junjun" Davide III is also set to get 3 more years after leading the vice gubernatorial race with 494,686 votes.

Garcia's running mate, Tess Heyrosa, placed second with 440,763, while John Enad placed third with 33,419 votes.

The results are sourced from the Comelec Transparency Server with 59.91 election returns processed, reflecting 2,079 of 3,470 clustered precincts.

With more than 3 million registered voters in 2022, Cebu is most vote-rich province in the Philippines.

CEBU CITY

In Cebu City, Mayor Mike Rama was leading the mayoral race with 164,146 votes.

Former city councilor Margot Osmeña was coming at a close second with 138,887 votes, followed by independent candidate Dave Tumulak with 97,480 votes, Cris Saavedra with 960 votes, and Edgar Concha Jr. with 756 votes.

Raymond Alvin Garcia is also poised to return to his old office after leading the vice mayoral race with 193,676 votes.

Garcia, considered a veteran local politician, served twice as Cebu City Mayor 1995 to 1998 and from 1998 to 2001. He was also vice mayor of the city from 1988 to 1995.

Bookmark the ABS-CBN News Halalan results page to see the partial unofficial tally of election returns.

For other updates, visit ABS-CBN News' live blog here.