MANILA - The group backed by media personality Erwin Tulfo is leading in the 2022 party-list elections anew, based on latest partial, unofficial results from the Commission on Elections' transparency server.

With 70.28 percent of the total votes canvassed as of 10:02 p.m., ACT-CIS or Anti-Crime and Terrorism Through Community Involvement and Support has secured 1,623,509 votes. This accounts for 6.06 percent of all the votes cast.

ACT-CIS was also the runaway leader in the 2019 race for sectoral representation.

Meanwhile, group 1-Rider Party-list is in second place, with 833,927 votes or 3.11 percent of the total votes cast.

Tingog Party-list also looks set for another term in the House with 610,623 votes or 2.28 percent of the total election returns.

The party-list groups leading in the sectoral race are the following, as of writing.

