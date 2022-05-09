Presidential candidate Sen. Manny Pacquiao casts his vote at Kiamba Central Elementary School in Sarangani province on May 9, 2022. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

KIAMBA, Sarangani Province - Promdi standard-bearer Sen. Manny Pacquiao cast his vote Monday morning here in his hometown with hopes of pulling off a surprise in the presidential election.

The former 8-division world boxing champion arrived at Precinct 4B in Kiamba Central Elementary School at 11:35 a.m. after a 2-hour drive from General Santos City.

Pacquiao had to pass through the triage as part of the COVID-19 safety protocol before being met by supporters.

Pacquiao, who first served as congressman representing Sarangani before becoming a senator, has vowed throughout his campaign to eliminate corruption if he wins the presidency.

He even laid out plans of constructing a mega-prison for corrupt officials.

“Ang aking unahing executive order, irereview ang mga government contracts. Pag napatunayang nagnakaw ka, pagbabayarin ka sa taong bayan,” he told his supporters during his miting de avance over the weekend.

“Kayong mga kawatan, tapos na ang maliligayang araw n’yo.”

Pacquiao also promised to provide free housing, eyeing to allocate P400 billion a year to local government units for their homeless constituents.

He said that more than 30 million have registered for his “Pabahay Plus Program.”

Despite being one of the “underdogs” in the presidential race, he continued to hold rallies in the home stretch of his campaign in the Visayas and Mindanao regions, attracting thousands of supporters.

Pacquiao improved his placing in the last Pulse Asia pre-election survey last month.

He ranked third behind former Sen. Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. and Vice President Lenni Robredo, overtaking Manila Mayor Isko Moreno Domagoso who was relegated to fourth.

"The magic is nagsasabi ako ng galing sa puso. Nagsasabi ako ng totoo di ako nagsasalita in a politician way, in a trapo politician na nagtatalumpati. Kung ano-ano pangako, kung ako ano nasa puso ko sinasabi ko sa tao kasi ramdam ko yung nararamdaman na paghihirap ng sambayanang Pilipino kaya ganito si MP [Manny Pacquiao]," Pacquiao earlier told reporters.

"Hindi ba pumupunta tayo sa sulok ng mga barangay para kausapin sila mismo para suyuin sila... grassroots ang ano natin from the beginning pa."

Pacquiao believes he has successfully conveyed his message to voters.

“Sa tingin ko, nadama ng mahihirap na tao ‘yung intensyon ko kung bakit lumaban ang Manny Pacquiao. Laban ito ng mahihirap na tao,” he said.

“Ganoon din ang kumpiyansa ko, alam kong mas maraming mahihirap na nangangailangan kay Manny Pacquiao.”

