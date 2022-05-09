San Juan City Mayor Francis Zamora (middle) welcomes Health Department Secretary Francsisco Duque III and National Task Force against COVID19 Deputy Chief Implementer Vince Dizon during the COVID19 vaccine inoculation at the San Juan Arena on March 30, 2021. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News/file

MANILA (UPDATE) – Incumbent Francis Zamora has been proclaimed as the winner of San Juan mayor with a total of 66,883 votes.

Zamora, who is running under the ruling PDP-Laban party, racked up 66,054 votes, with a wide lead over Jun Usman (9,330 votes), based on partial, unofficial results aggregated from Comelec data.

This was based on complete election returns transmitted as of 10:47 p.m., May 9.

His running-mate, Warren Villa, also leads the partial and unofficial results with 55,920 votes.

With victory at reach, Zamora thanked his supporters.

"Mga minamahal kong San Juaneño, magkita-kita po tayo ngayon sa Filoil Flying V Centre para sa proclamation ng mga nanalo dito po sa Lungsod ng San Juan! Muli, maraming, maraming salamat po sa inyong pagmamahal, suporta at tiwala," Zamora said in a Facebook post.

Zamora, a former basketball player for the La Salle Green Archers, first ran as mayor in the 2019 local midterm elections, defeating former senator Jinggoy Estrada's daughter, Janella Ejercito Estrada, and ending the Estrada-Ejercito's 50-year rule in the city.

