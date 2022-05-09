Former Palawan governor Joel Reyes is losing to incumbent Palawan Vice Governor Dennis Socrates, based on latest partial, unofficial election results Monday night.

As of 10:32 p.m., with 60.6 percent of Palawan's election returns, Socrates is leading the gubernatorial race with 111,209 votes, while Reyes is in second place with 87,081 votes, according to data from the Commission on Elections.

Reyes is the principal suspect in the murder of environmentalist and broadcaster Gerry Ortega in 2011.

Ortega, a known critic of Reyes, was gunned down in front of a thrift store in Puerto Princesa on January 24, 2011.

A Puerto Princesa court issued a warrant of arrest in March 2012 but Reyes moved to suspend the murder case and recall the warrant of arrest.