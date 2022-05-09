MANILA - Incumbent Mayor Abby Binay led Makati City's mayoral race by at least 206,000, partial and unofficial data from the Commission on Elections (Comelec) showed on Monday night.

As of 8:32 p.m., Binay has 216,903 votes while her lone opponent Joel Hernandez garnered 10,344 votes, based on 64.23 percent of Comelec's election returns.

Binay's running mate and vice mayoralty bet Monique Lagdameo was also leading with 217,852 votes, while competitor Kuya Rod Biolena logged 15,688.

Both Binay and Lagdameo are leaders of the local Makatizens United Party (MKTZNU).

The top seven candidates leading in the race for Makati's 1st and 2nd District Council are also members of the Makatizens United Party, as of writing.

