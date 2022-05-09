Abalos family set for #Halalan2022 wins in Mandaluyong

Former Comelec chairman and former Mandaluyong Mayor Benjamin Abalos Sr. files his certificate of candidacy with running mate and daughter-in-law, incumbent Mandaluyong Mayor Menchie Abalos. Arra Perez, ABS-CBN News/File

MANILA – All candidates of the Abalos political family in Mandaluyong looked set for victory, partial and unofficial data from the Commission on Elections (Comelec) showed on Monday night.

Former Mandaluyong mayor Benjamin Abalos Sr. was poised to return as the city's chief executive after he garnered 131,788 votes, as of 9:32 p.m., based on 85.35 percent of Comelec's election returns.

His lone opponent – Florencio Solomon – had 23,720 votes.

Abalos Sr., also a former Comelec and Metropolitan Manila Development Authority chairman, was the city's mayor for 10 years from 1988 to 1998, before his son, Benhur, took over the post until 2004.

Meanwhile, incumbent Mayor Menchie Abalos, wife of Benhur, is set to win as Mandaluyong vice mayor after running unopposed.

Mandaluyong 2nd district councilor Benjie Abalos, son of Mayor Menchie and Benhur, will return to his post after garnering 44,060 votes, as of writing.

