MANILA — The Land Transportation Office (LTO) on Monday said it plans to launch "digital licenses," or electronic versions of driver's licenses, as part of its efforts to digitalize its services.

The announcement came weeks after the agency admitted that it had run out of plastic cards for driver's licenses, and have since been issuing licenses printed on paper.

LTO chief Jay Art Tugade said his office was collaborating with the Department of Information and Communications Technology (DICT) on the digital license program.

The digital licenses would serve as an "electronic alternative" to physical license cards, and would be integrated into a "super app" being developed by the DICT.

"The advantage of the digital license is that motorists can present it to law enforcement officers during apprehension. It is equivalent to presenting the physical driver's license," Tugade explained.

"We also appreciate the way the super app functions similarly to a wallet, containing all government IDs, among other things, within your mobile device," he added.

The public could also use the digital license for various transactions with the LTO, including license and registration renewals as well as online payments.

Tugade assured that the existing security features of driver's licenses would be integrated into their digital versions, on top of the security measures in the DICT-developed application.

"Simplifying and digitalizing more services will ultimately aid the agency in eradicating corruption," the LTO Chief declared.

The project also came two months after the LTO and DICT entered into an e-governance partnership last March.

"This collaboration aims to enhance the digitalization of systems and processes within the LTO, ultimately improving its overall efficiency and effectiveness," the agency said in its statement.

