Photo courtesy of Candelaria, Quezon PNP

MANILA — A police officer in Candelaria, Quezon province was killed Saturday while investigating a road rage incident.

Candelaria police identified the victim as P/Cpl. Reniel Marin, who was shot dead while conducting a follow-up operation on a road altercation gone wrong.

Initial reports from the town's police said that 2 tricycle drivers were having a heated argument after colliding into each other along a narrow road in Barangay Bukal Sur Saturday morning.

Amid the quarrel, one of the tricycle drivers pulled out a gun and fired at the other twice.

The injured driver was rushed to a hospital while the other driver with the gun fled the scene.



Marin, along with his fellow police officers from the Candelaria PNP, sought the house of the gun-wielding tricycle driver for a follow-up operation.

The driver's wife was answering questions from the police when the injured driver's brother, identified an Army reservist, suddenly stormed the house and fired his gun.

Marin was fatally wounded after being shot in the chest, while the gun-wielding tricycle driver's 12-year-old daughter was also hurt in the second shooting.

Both victims were rushed to a hospital, but the police officer was declared dead at 6 p.m. Saturday. The daughter, meanwhile, was reportedly in stable condition.



Candelaria police noted that the Army reservist thought Marin and his fellow police officers were the ones who shot his brother and fired at them in retaliation.

As of writing, police were still searching for said reservist and the gun-wielding tricycle driver who shot first.

Murder charges are set to be filed against the Army reservist, while frustrated murder raps will also be filed against the tricycle driver.

They were also investigating how a tricycle driver was allowed to possess firearms.



Quezon Provincial Police Director P/Col. Ledon Monte called on those who have solid information on the whereabouts of the suspects to come forward and report to authorities.

“Bilang ama ng Kapulisan ng Lalawigan ng Quezon, ang buong hanay ay nagluluksa sa pagkawala ng isa naming kapatid na nag-alay ng kanyang buhay. Hindi kami titigil sa paghahanap ng katarungan sa mga biktima sa insidenteng ito,” Ledon said in a statement.

(As the father of the Quezon provincial police, our ranks are mourning the death of a brother who offered his life in the line of the duty. We will not stop in seeking justice for the victims of this incident.)

—Report by Ronilo Dagos