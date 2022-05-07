Robredo-Pangilinan miting de avance takes on street party feels

Photo by Anjo Bagaoisan, ABS-CBN News.

MANILA — The last show of force for supporters of Vice President Leni Robredo and her running mate Sen. Kiko Pangilinan before the end of the campaign period turned into a street party at the heart of Makati’s business district.

Many supporters sat on the sidewalk and roads around the stage of the meeting de avance at the corner of Ayala and Makati Avenue.

Those far from the stage are monitoring the program via LED screens placed at portions of the 2 main roads. However, during the program some of the LEDs and speakers did not function, but were later fixed.

A number of supporters also brought home-made placards with different messages.

As in previous rallies, volunteers lined the sidewalks and roads offering free water and food like pink-colored bread and ice cream.

Others took to selling campaign paraphernalia such as bag tags, pins, stickers, t-shirts, and baller IDs.

Organizers and supporters were hoping this miting de avance will gather at least half a million or even up to 1 million participants, and be the largest gathering of Robredo-Pangilinan supporters in the campaign.

Ayala Avenue is also a historic lane, which has seen mass gatherings in pivotal points of the Philippines’ recent history.

Among them a massive anti-dictatorship protest before the fall of Ferdinand Marcos in the 1980s, and the funeral procession of the late democracy icon Corazon Aquino in 2009. All of which were followed by a change in leadership for the nation.

It is this sense of historical import many supporters of Vice President Robredo are holding on to, even as the latest electoral preference survey sees the VP at second place.

But many Kakampinks are optimistic this will not be the last rally for the so-called people’s campaign.

As one placard read: There’s still a victory party after this final rally, when they hope Robredo would win the presidency.