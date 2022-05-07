Police officers secure the area during the delivery of official ballots at the Manila City Hall on May 5, 2022. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

MANILA — The Philippine National Police (PNP) on Saturday said it will implement the "full force of the law" on election day.

Acting police chief Gen. Vicente Danao, Jr. said they are continuously monitoring threats, most especially reports of cheating and vote-buying.

He said he is following President Rodrigo Duterte's orders to ensure peaceful and orderly elections.

Government deployed at least 60,000 cops nationwide for election-related duties on Monday.

"I warn you people ‘no lalung-lalo na itong mga gustong mag-destabilize ng electorate process po natin – we will use the full force of the law in going against you," Danao said in a public briefing.

"Hindi po papayag ang inyong pamunuan na may mangyayari pong pandaraya at may mangyayari pong panggugulo sa electoral process po. Hindi po ako papayag diyan," he added.

Police spokesperson PCol. Jean Fajardo said some 12,000 police personnel have been deployed nationwide as standby forces.

The national police said 18,672 members of PNP, Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP), Philippine Coast Guard (PCG), and Department of Education (DepEd) will be deployed on Monday.

At least 24 towns and cities have been declared under Comelec control and these will be the focus of the deployment of the police, military and PCG next week, Fajardo earlier said.

Duterte earlier said the government will not allow "terrorism" in the upcoming polls.

"Kami taga-enforce the law and we will enforce it. Maniwala kayo’t sa hindi, totohanin ko kayo, we will enforce the law to make the election peaceful," he said in a taped address on April 18.

(We are law enforcers and we will enforce it. Believe me.)

Around 65.7 million domestic voters are expected to cast their ballots on Monday.

— Job Manahan, ABS-CBN News

