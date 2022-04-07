Home  >  News

PNP ready to deploy more cops to areas of concern ahead of elections

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Apr 07 2022 10:27 PM

The Philippine National Police is ready to deploy more personnel to areas of concern ahead of the May 9 polls. The Philippine poll body has also suspended voting in several areas outside the country. This report tells us why.—The World Tonight, ANC, April 7, 2022
