Filipinos join public viewing of King Charles III's coronation

Filipinos gather at Quezon Memorial Circle to watch the live streaming of the Coronation of King Charles III on May 6, 2023. Maria Tan, ABS-CBN News

MANILA — Many Filipinos came together to Quezon City Circle to witness the public screening of the coronation ceremony of King Charles III from Westminster Abbey in London, on Saturday.

The public screening, led by the British Embassy Manila, was attended by families, friends, and fans of the British Royal Family who eagerly witnessed the event.

Nena Binguan-Smith is a 75-year-old who used to live in London and is an avid supporter of the royal family.

"Sometimes, we even go to the Buckingham Palace for the changing of the guards and during the wedding of Lady Diana, wedding of Megan... My first son is called Andrew because of Prince Andrew," she said.

Darwyn Mendoza also shared his excitement.

"It's almost a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to see a coronation kahit wala kami sa London, kahit nandito lang kami sa Manila, at least we can get to feel, we can get to see what it looks like, what it feels like," he said.

He also expressed his admiration for King Charles III, saying "ever since the day he was born to now. He's been waiting 70 years to be king and now in that 70 years being an heir, you can see how he progressed being ready for the job."

The coronation formally declared King Charles III as the leader of the United Kingdom and 14 Commonwealth countries such as Australia, Canada, and New Zealand.

Aside from King Charles III, his wife Camilla was also crowned Queen Consort.

At the age of 73, he succeeded his mother, Queen Elizabeth II, who passed away in September 2022.

According to British Ambassador to the Philippines Laure Beaufils, "it's an extraordinary celebration that is about to happen in the UK, one that we're incredibly proud of. I think it shows the attachment to our traditions to our history, but it also shows that we are a modern, multicultural, multi-ethnic, multi-religious country."

She also emphasized that this event is important as the King plays a unifying force not just in the UK but in the Commonwealth and across the world.

"He cares deeply about the values that we share with countries such as the Philippines. He's been to the Philippines. He's incredibly fond of the Philippines," she said.

"It's important for us to also show the people of the Philippines what the king stands for, what his values are, and indeed to show the whole world that the Philippines is a great friend and partner," Beaufils added.