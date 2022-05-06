Nene Pimentel's widow laments Comelec decision on PDP-Laban

Bing Pimentel, wife of the late former senate president Nene Pimentel during the necrological rites at the Senate in Pasay City on October 23, 2019. Right photo shows Nene Pimentel in July 2018. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News/File

MANILA—The widow of the late senator Nene Pimentel lamented the Commission of Election's decision to recognize the PDP-Laban faction chaired by President Rodrigo Duterte over a wing led by her son Sen. Aquilino "Koko" Pimentel III.

In a statement, Lourdes "Bing" Pimentel expressed her dismay over the Comelec's decision, decrying the recognition of the faction that has announced its support for Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr.'s presidential candidacy.

PDP-Laban was founded by her husband Nene Pimentel in 1982 to oppose the Marcos dictatorship, which according to public records, saw widespread human rights abuses and the plunder of state coffers.

"How can the Marcos allies steal the PDP-Laban, the party founded by Nene Pimentel, Ninoy Aquino and Lorenzo Tanada, and the advocates of democracy, and like a 'thief in the night,' greedily through lies, convinced easily the powers that be, and with one stroke of the pen, negate the tears, blood, sacrifices of the authentic PDP-Laban members," Bing said.

"Bilang maybahay ng yumaong Nene Pimentel, nakakaiyak at napakasakit makita na ang ating bayan ay unti-unting nadadala ng mga kasinungalingan na nagiging dahilan upang ang mga tao ay malinlang, patuloy na magamit, magbulag-bulagan, at magbingi-bingihan sa katotohanan," she added.

PDP-Laban has been the ruling party since 2016 under the Duterte administration.

Due to an internal conflict, it was split into two factions – one led by Energy Sec. Alfonso Cusi, who is backing Marcos Jr., and the other led by Sen. Koko Pimentel.

Bing called for the "enlightenment" of the Comelec, "with the blessing of God", saying the commission should remember and study the true background of PDP-Laban and its founding principles.

"Hindi ba katawa-tawa at kataka-taka sa buong bayan na ang Nene Pimentel PDP-Laban ay naging Marcos PDP-Laban allies?"

She appealed for God's mercy on the country as the presidential elections near.

"Liwanagin niyo po ang kaisipan ng lahat, upang ang katotohanan ang manaig. Gabayan niyo po kami na maihalal namin ang karapat-dapat na Presidente at lahat ng mga opisyales na maglilingkod sa bayan," Bing said.

