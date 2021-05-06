Zamboanga City to be placed under MECQ on May 8

Zamboanga City Mayor Beng Climaco-Salazar announced on Wednesday night the approval by the National Inter-Agency Task Force (NIATF) to place the city under modified enhanced community quarantine in view of the overwhelming rise of COVID-19.

"COVID cases are swelling in Zamboanga City and it is tagged as high risk area in the region," Climaco said.

Under Executive Order No. BC 656-2021 signed by Salazar, the MECQ will start on Saturday, May 8 and "until such time the health menace subsides."

With the MECQ, movement of people outside their homes will be limited. Those with quarantine pass 'A' will only be allowed to leave their homes every Monday, Wednesday and Friday to access basic provisions and health services. Holders of quarantine pass "B" will be authorized to go out every Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday.

Establishments providing basic necessities shall remain open during the MECQ.



Government offices will remain fully operational with skeleton workforce.

Movement by land, sea and air of all types of goods or cargoes shall remain unhampered.

Social and private gatherings are suspended but religious gatherings are permitted with attendance limited up to 10% of the venue capacity.

Curfew hours will be imposed from 10 p.m. to 4 a.m.

The City has recorded 1,769 active COVID-19 cases, as of May 4. The numbers jumped by 170 new cases from the previous day.

The mayor appealed to the public to follow the guidelines and help curb COVID-19 transmission.

- Report from Leizel Lacastesantos