Health frontliner attacked after refusing entry to man with expired COVID-19 test

ZAMBOANGA CITY - A frontliner was injured after he was attacked by a man with a metal bar in Barangay Licomo, Zamboanga City on Sunday.

The victim was identified as Aldrin Arellano Suazon, 47 years old, a resident of Barangay Licomo and employee of the City Health Office.

Suazon was among the personnel assigned at the Licomo border to screen incoming travelers amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Investigation revealed that the suspect was denied entry by Suazon after presenting an expired RT-PCR test result at the border control in the city Saturday afternoon.

The suspect's documents were confiscated by another CHO personnel who was also on duty.

A day later, the suspect stormed Suazon’s residence and at the height of their altercation, the former got irked and subsequently attacked the victim using a metal bar.

The victim sustained fractures in his arm and other parts of his body.



The suspect is now under police custody.

Mayor Beng Climaco promised to assist the victim in his medical needs.- report from Liezel Lacastesantos

RELATED VIDEO