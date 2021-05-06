About 200 ships still moored at West Philippine Sea, firm says

Chinese vessels are seen on March 22, 2021 in the Julian Felipe Reef in the West Philippine Sea. Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana said the "incursion" violates the Philippines' maritime rights as the vessels are encroaching into Manila's sovereign territory. Photo courtesy of the Armed Forces of the Philippines

MANILA - Around 200 ships are still moored at West Philippine Sea, a geospatial intelligence firm bared Thursday.

As of May 3, some 7 ships were spotted over Julian Felipe Reef or Whitsun Reef, Liz Derr, cofounder and CEO of Simularity, told ANC.

Another 150 ships were located about 9 nautical miles over Hughes Reef, which is part of the Union Banks, she added.

The Union Banks is a group of features that are within the Kalayaan Islands Group in the municipality of Kalayaan in Palawan province.

Derr said some 50 ships were also monitored over Gaven Reef, located about 3 nautical miles from the country's exclusive economic zone.

"We're looking at about 200 ships. We don't have the flags for the ships at this point but they look very much the ones we saw at Whitsun Reef. They are still in the Philippine exclusive economic zone," she said.

"Almost all of them are moored. They don't move. Just like they were at Whitsun Reef," she added.

In March, maritime authorities spotted around 200 Chinese vessels at the Julian Felipe Reef, an incursion that Manila has formally protested against and several countries have sounded alarm on.

The Chinese Embassy in Manila had denied allegations the vessels were part of Beijing's militia, describing them as fishing vessels taking shelter due to “rough sea conditions.” It also insisted that the reef is part of their territory.

The West Philippine Sea is the country's EZZ in the South China Sea, which China claims in near entirety.

Beijing, which continues to ignore the landmark ruling, has been accused of militarizing also the marine resources- and energy-rich South China Sea, a major international trade route.

More details to follow.

