7 barko ng China, pinaalis ng PCG sa Sabina Shoal

MAYNILA - Nag-iba ang takbo ng joint maritime exercise ng Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) at Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources (BFAR) sa Sabina Shoal noong nakaraang linggo nang paalisin nito sa teritoryo ng Pilipinas ang 7 barko na kalauna’y nalamang galing China.

LOOK: 7 ships identified as Chinese Maritime Militia Vessels were chased off Sabina Shoal in the West Philippine Sea on April 27 during a joint maritime exercise by the PH Coast Guard & BFAR



