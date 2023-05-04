Passengers affected by the power outage at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport Terminal 3 on Labor Day, May 1, 2023. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

MANILA — The Manila International Airport Authority on Thursday vowed to prevent a repeat of power failure in the country's main gateway.

According to MIAA acting chief Bryan Co, their efforts include acquiring back-up electricity supply and pushing through with maintenance activities.

A power outage hit the Ninoy Aquino International Airport Terminal 3, which cancelled several flights on Labor Day, Monday.

A technical glitch also occurred on New Year's Day, which grounded 300 flights and affected some 65,000 travelers.

"We can guarantee that we are doing everything together with the DOTr (Department of Transportation)," Co told ANC's "Headstart".

"We would be doing everything including adding gen (generator) sets so that we can increase the resiliency and reliability of Terminal 3."

The Philippines will close its airspace for 6 hours on May 17 to make way for an airport maintenance operation.

The maintenance activity will affect flights at NAIA, Clark International Airport, and Mactan-Cebu International Airport, and several flights at the other 42 CAAP commercially operated airports, the MIAA said.

About 130 flights serving around 20,000 passengers will be affected by the airspace closure, the agency added.

The country’s aviation regulator urged travelers who would be affected by the airspace closure to reschedule their flights.

“Kung tatamaan yung kanilang flight during that time puwede silang mag coordinate directly sa mga airlines,” said Eric Apolonio, spokesperson of the Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines (CAAP).

(If their flight will be affected during that time, they can coordinate directly with the airlines.)

Meanwhile, the National Intelligence Coordinating Agency has started interviewing airport personnel as it probes what caused the power outage on May 1.

The DOTr will also tap a third-party investigator to conduct a full technical review of the country's aviation sector.