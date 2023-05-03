Students raise their hands during recitation at a Pasig City school on November 2, 2022. File/Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

MANILA — The Department of Education on Wednesday emphasized that the same-sex union topic has been in the country's curriculum since 2013, saying it educates students on related issues further.

"The topic on same-sex unions has been in the curriculum since 2013. It seeks to provide learners with a broader understanding of gender-based issues, encourage respect within the community, and promote inclusivity," the DepEd said in a statement.

"Nonetheless, the Department will consolidate and consider all the comments received, as we move to finalize the K-10 curriculum guide."

The DepEd issued its statement after a lawmaker on Tuesday expressed objection and was eyeing a congressional probe into the inclusion of topics "gender fluidity" and "same-sex union" in the draft curriculum by the department for kindergarten to grade 10.

“We are shocked to discover that the promotion of gender ideology, same sex union and same-sex marriage is slowly creeping under our nose into the very curriculum of our basic education! What is more worrying is the slant towards promoting and condoning such practices in the minds of our young students!” CIBAC Party-List Rep. Bro. Eddie Villanueva said in a statement.

“Not only is this anti-God but also clearly unconstitutional! Section 13, Article II of the Constitution mandates that the State shall promote the moral and spiritual well-being of our youth. I do not see that the introduction of these topics into our basic education curriculum is heading the right direction,” he added.

DepEd earlier released its draft revised curriculum through its Facebook page for public review and comment.

Villanueva zeroed in on the subject Araling Panlipunan 10, which listed among its covered topics the different genders as well as the meaning and benefits of same-sex unions.

“Though this is still a draft and, hopefully, will still undergo revisions, it is just very disturbing that there are proponents of gender ideology inside DepEd that inject this advocacy to the education of our youth. I am calling all stakeholders to be more vigilant on this issue because this a primordial concern that will shape the moral fiber of our youth,” said Villanueva.

“We plan to have an inquiry or investigation on this matter,” Villanueva said.

—With a report from RG Cruz, ABS-CBN News