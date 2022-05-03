MANILA - President Rodrigo Duterte on Tuesday said he would order the end of e-sabong operations upon the recommendation of the Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG), citing its negative social impacts to Filipinos.

This came following the agency's survey, which he said found that the gambling platform "is working against our values."

"So ginawa ni secretary yung trabaho niya and he reported, validated 'yung naririnig ko... May naririnig na ako loud and very clear to me -- it is working against our values. 'Yung impact sa pamilya at sa tao, ang labas, hindi na natutulog yung mga sabungero 24 hours," he said in his taped address aired on Tuesday.

"The recommendation of Secretary Año is do away with e-sabong. He cited the validation report coming from all sources. It's his recommendation and I agree with it. It is good. So e-sabong will end by tonight. Bukas, lalabas ito bukas," he added.

At least 30 sabungeros have remained missing due to the gambling platform.

Duterte earlier refused to halt e-sabong operations, citing the need for government income following the pandemic.

