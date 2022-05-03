Young people participate during mock election as part of the Commission on Election’s information drive for the youth at the Marikina Convention Center on April 04, 2022. The Comelec in cooperation with the Department of Interior and Local Governments (DILG) and the National Youth Commission (NYC) launched a series of Information drives on responsible voting of the youth for the 2022 national elections. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News/FILE



MANILA — Commission on Elections (Comelec) chair Saidamen Pangarungan said Tuesday that he hopes the final testing and sealing of vote counting machines (VCM) this week will boost voter confidence in the May 9 elections.

After observing the final testing and sealing at a precinct in San Juan City, Pangarungan said that the voting process was "smooth."

"Nakikita natin na 'yong proseso sa election ay okay naman. Nakita natin 'yong proseso dito, napaka-smooth o walang malfunction o anything," he told reporters.

(We can see that the election process is okay. It was smooth and no malfunctions were seen.)

"Very, very satisfied. I will consider it flawless," he added.

The testing and sealing began when electoral board members acquired the VCMs and brought them into their respective polling precincts.

There, VCMs were unboxed, while 10 testing ballots were allotted per precinct. The ballots were then used by individuals who cast their votes for testing purposes.

When Pangarungan arrived at one of the precincts, the electoral boards walked him through the process from unboxing, voting, up to the generation of election returns.

The Comelec chair then read aloud one of the test election results, but declined to name names as real candidates were used in the test ballots.

The VCMs will stay in the voting precincts until election day; however, the actual official ballots will only be distributed to electoral board on the dawn of election day.

Comelec's final testing and sealing process is scheduled in all precincts nationwide this week. It is open to the public.

Commissioner Marlon Casquejo, the poll body's steering committee chair, scored the importance of the said process, saying that it will determine the quality of the VCMs and which of these are defective.

It also aimed to test the accuracy of the machines and other election paraphernalia.

"Basically, the Comelec is ready were just waiting for the day of the election," Casquejo added.

