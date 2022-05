Watch more News on iWantTFC

MANILA - The Commission on Election said Monday it "can guarantee" that there will be no more hours-long glitches in the upcoming elections.

The 7-hour glitch in the 2019 midterm elections was caused by a bottleneck in incoming data from several precincts, according to Comelec commissioner George Garcia.

"We can guarantee, and there's a guarantee from our steering committee head Commissioner Marlon Casquejo, that indeed this 7-hour glitch will no longer happen," he told ANC's Headstart.

"We were able to determine the reason. 'Yung transparency servers, sa Tagalog po natin, nabulunan sa sobrang daming pumapasok na data."

The Comelec had also presented to the media the transparency servers which will be live-streamed beginning Monday, Garcia said.

The official canvass of the presidential and vice-presidential race will begin on May 23 when Congress resumes its session, according to the Comelec commissioner.

The poll body could proclaim mayors as early as May 9, while winning governors, vice governors and members of the Sangguniang Panlalawigan could be known by May 10, Garcia said.

The Comelec can canvas results of partylists, congressmen, and senators on May 16 at the latest, Garcia added.