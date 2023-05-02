US President Joe Biden with President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. walks through the colonnade of the White House in Washington DC on Monday, May 1, 2023, before the bilateral meeting. Kj Rosales, PPA Pool

MANILA — US President Joe Biden on Monday said the United States would send a presidential trade and investment mission to the Philippines, which he called the "first of its kind."

During his meeting with President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. at the White House, Biden noted Manila and Washington's “strong partnership” and “deep friendship, one that has been enriched by millions of Filipino-Americans and the communities all across the United States.”

But the American leader did not elaborate further on the said trade mission.

Last April, US Trade Representative Katherine Tai visited the Philippines and held dialogues with Labor Secretary Bienvenido Laguesma on strengthening the economic partnership between the US and the Philippines.

Biden also vowed to step up US support in various issues, including climate change mitigation and economy.

“We’re tackling climate change, we’re accelerating our countries’ chances… We’re standing up for our shared democratic values and workers’ rights… and together, we’re deepening our economic cooperation,” Biden told Marcos.

He also said he could not think of a better partner than the Philippines.

Marcos thanked Biden for US assistance, saying the Philippines was looking to strengthen ties "in the face of the new economy that we are facing post-pandemic.”

The two leaders also tackled security, education, and other initiatives. It was then followed by expanded bilateral talks attended by key Philippine and US cabinet officials.

Marcos is also slated to visit the Pentagon, the headquarters of the US defense department, and will also meet Cabinet executives and business leaders during his stay in Washington.



Marcos and Biden earlier met on the sidelines of the 77th Session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) last September in New York.

