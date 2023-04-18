US trade envoy visits PH, holds talks with labor, trade execs

US Trade Representative Katherine Tai (second from left) meets with Labor Secretary Bienvenido Laguesma (center) during her visit to the Philippines on Apr. 17, 2023. Also in the meeting was US Ambassdor to the Philippines MaryKay Carlson (second from right). Amb. Katherine Tai/Twitter



MANILA — United States Trade Representative (USTR) Katherine Tai on Monday met with Labor Secretary Bienvenido "Benny" Laguesma, where they discussed ways to strengthen the economic partnership between the US and the Philippines.

In a statement, Tai noted that she and Laguesma also tackled enhancing labor standards in the global economy. This includes the Philippines' "constructive engagement" in the development of the Indo-Pacific Economic Framework for Prosperity (IPEF), which includes "high-standard labor provisions that support workers across the region."

"[Tai] noted the importance of protecting workers and organizers against violence and the importance of freedom of association and exercising the right to collectively bargain," the USTR statement also read.

The two officials also discussed the upcoming Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) trade ministers meeting in Detroit, Michigan slated in May.

The scheduled meeting is expected to provide an " opportunity to develop trade policies that unlock inclusive and sustainable economic prosperity for all of the people in the Asia-Pacific region," the USTR said.

"Ambassador Tai and Secretary Laguesma also highlighted the importance of the US– Philippines Trade and Investment Framework (TIFA), the first TIFA in Southeast Asia. They agreed to remain in contact in the future," the USTR's statement further read.

US Ambassador to the Philippines MaryKay Carlson was also present in the meeting.

"I had a productive meeting with [Laguesma] earlier today. We share a commitment to supporting workers through trade policy and strengthening the U.S.-Philippines relationship," Tai said of the meeting in a tweet Monday.

In her visit to Manila, Tai also met with her Trade Secretary Alfredo Pascual and Finance Undersecretary Mark Joven to discuss various topics also relating to the trade and economic partnership between the US and the Philippines.

