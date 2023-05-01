PNP says Labor Day protests generally peaceful

A policeman distributes bottled water to rallyists during a Labor Day protest in Mendiola on Monday, May 1, 2023. Maria Tan, ABS-CBN News

CAMP CRAME, QUEZON CITY -The Philippine National Police (PNP) said on Monday that protests related to the celebration of International Labor Day have been peaceful.

"Simula pa lang kaninang umaga ay relatively peaceful at maayos naman yung mga isinagawang rally at public assembly nung mga kababayan natin na nais magpahayag ng kanilang damdamin, lalong lalo na yung pagtawag nila ng pansin sa ating gobyerno” said PNP Spokesperson Col. Jean Fajardo, in an interview with reporters at Camp Crame, Monday.

Fajardo said among areas where protests were held includes Region 4A, where protestors eventually dispersed by themselves around 10 am. She mentioned the convergence of protestors in Mendiola in the city of Manila, but no untoward incidents were reported by police officers on the ground.

She said field commanders were reminded by the Chief of the PNP, Gen. Benjamin Acorda Jr., to exercise maximum tolerance during protests so that cooler heads will prevail.

Prior to the celebration of Labor Day, the PNP did not receive any intelligence report that will indicate threat on the conduct of activities, according to Fajardo.

She further assured that the police organization is continuously coordinating with other government agencies and conducting monitoring to ensure that any threat will be averted.

"Wala tayong itinaas na alert level, subalit yung ating Chief PNP ay nagbigay ng discretion sa ating mga Regional Directors na depende doon sa mga prevailing current peace and order situation sa kanila ay may discretion sila na itaas yung kanilang mga alert level to make sure na meron tayong sapat na bilang ng PNP personnel na magbabantay hindi lamang para sa araw ng mga manggagawa dahil alam din natin na we have a long weekend at inaasahan natin na sinamantala rin ito ng ilang mga kababayan natin para magbakasyon” said Col. Fajardo.

