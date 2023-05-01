Job-seekers line up at a career fair in Quezon City on Nov. 8, 2022. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News/File

MANILA — Over P1.8 billion in wages and livelihood assistance will be given to over 313,000 workers across the country in celebration of Labor Day, the Department of Labor and Employment said Monday.

In a TeleRadyo interview, Labor Undersecretary Carmela Torres said the amount includes wages of informal sector workers employed under the Tulong Panghanapbuhay sa Ating Disadvantaged/Displaced Workers or TUPAD program.

Under TUPAD, some 267,000 beneficiaries will receive their wages amounting to P1.3 billion.

The agency will also disburse P428 million to 26,000 beneficiaries under the DOLE Integrated Livelihood Program (DILP) or Kabuhayan Program; P68 million worth of stipends of some 10,000 government interns under the DOLE-Government Internship Program (GIP); and P40 million worth of salaries of young workers under the Special Program for Employment of Students (SPES).

Torres said the Technical Education and Skills Development Authority would also distribute starter toolkits amounting to P4 million.

DOLE previously announced it would be offering 74,000 jobs from different sectors during its career fair at different sites nationwide.

The labor official said some 1,289 local employers participated in the program.

The theme for this year's Labor Day, "Pabahay, Bilihing Abot-Presyo, Benepisyo ng Matatag na Trabaho para sa mga Manggagawang Pilipino," will center on providing "concrete steps" in the challenges of many employees.

The top industries in need of workers are business process outsourcing companies; food and beverages, paper and wood products, clothing and automotive parts in manufacturing; and accommodation and food services.

Meanwhile, Torres said the top vacancies were customer service representatives, production worker operators, sales agents, merchandisers, financial consultants and baristas.