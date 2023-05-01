American and Filipino soldiers fire Javelin missiles as part of this year's joint Balikatan exercises on Apr. 13, 2023. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

MANILA — The 2023 Balikatan exercises between Philippine and US security forces were "successful," the Philippine military said Monday as it shifted its operations to focus on territorial defense.

In a public briefing Monday, Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) spokesperson Col. Medel Aguilar said the war games ran smoothly as planned, with minimal difficulties.

"I think we have learned a lot from this," Aguilar said.

He noted that the exercises helped the Philippine military as it pivoted from internal security to territorial defense operations upon the orders of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.

"Dahil nga sa policy directive ng ating Pangulo that we should shift from internal security operations to territorial defense operations, doon po nagkaroon ng guidance ang ating chief of staff na dapat sa exercise na ito, emphasis would be on maritime security at saka maritime domain awareness," he added.

(Because of the President's directive that we should shift from internal security operations to territorial defense operations, our chief of staff was given guidance to emphasize the exercises on maritime security and maritime domain awareness.)

Aguilar also said plans are underway for to possibly expand next year's Balikatan exercises, depending on the number of participants expected to join the said war games.

US Ambassador to the Philippines MaryKay Carlson earlier said that next year's exercises would be more “more complex” and “more challenging."

Meanwhile, Aguilar said the AFP was still waiting for the results of an investigation done by the Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines (CAAP) on a civilian aircraft that entered the Balikatan no-fly zone in the middle of the drills.

"This is being investigated by CAAP so we will know from them later on kung ano iyong magiging resulta," he added.

(This is being investigated by CAAP so we will know from them later on what the results would be.)

More than 17,000 Filipino and American troops joined this year's Balikatan exercises, which Carlson described as "the most complex we have ever done."

The war games were held from April 24 to 27 amid brewing tensions in the Asia-Pacific region, particularly in the South China Sea that remains the subject of a territorial dispute between China and the Philippines.

It also came weeks after the Philippines allowed the United States to access 4 more of its military bases under the Enhanced Defense Cooperation Agreement (EDCA).