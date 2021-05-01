DILG warns public vs fake Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine

MANILA – The Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) on Saturday warned the public against buying fake Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines that could now be present in the market.

This, after the World Health Organization issued a global medical product alert on a fake COVID-19 vaccine first discovered in Mexico, which “deliberately and fraudulently misrepresents its identity, composition or source.”

“While there is no information yet on the presence of the fake vaccines in the country, LGUs should exercise increased diligence as these fake vaccines may be dangerous to the health of those who get inoculated,” said DILG Secretary Eduardo Año.

The fake COVID-19 vaccine with product name “BNT162b2” claims to be manufactured by pharmaceutical company Pfizer BioNTech. It nears lot number “783201” and has an expiry date of “AUG 24.”

Laboratory analysis of the product’s content is still being conducted by the WHO.



“Ngayong marami na namang kaso ng COVID-19, ang kailangan natin ay pag-iingat at proteksyon laban sa sakit na ito sa pamamagitan ng mga bakuna at hindi dagdag na problema na maaaring idulot ng pekeng bakuna,” said Año.



(With an increasing number of COVID-19 cases, we need to be vigilant and protected against this disease through vaccination and not add to problems that this fake vaccine may cause.)

Año also directed police to provide necessary assistance in investigating and confiscating fake COVID-19 vaccines, if found.

He also called on the public to report any information on the presence or use of BNT162b2 in the country to the National Task Force Vaccine Cluster through the e-mail address c19vaccineopcen@gmail.com or mobile number +639178237310.

The Philippines still has a limited supply of COVID-19 vaccines, with 4.025 million doses so far reaching the country, and 1.8 million of the target 70 million inoculated.





