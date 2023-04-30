Members of the Philippine National Police (PNP) at the Manila Police District headquarters stand at attention during the Friday flag lowering ceremony on April 14, 2023. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

MANILA - The Philippine National Police (PNP) will be deploying 59,587 police personnel to ensure safety and peace during Labor Day celebrations on Monday.

According to PNP Chief Police General Benjamin Acorda Jr., the deployment will be enough to ensure order and security in all areas of engagement.

He also reminded all police officers to strictly observe maximum tolerance and respect for human rights.

Acorda, likewise, reminded the public to remain vigilant and alert at all times.

Kilusang Mayo Uno (KMU) and other labor groups and federations are expected to hold a labor day protest on Monday, where they will be urging the government for urgent and significant wage increase.

In Metro Manila, the groups will hold an All Philippine Trade Unions (APTU) march and program from España to Mendiola, after which they will be marching towards the US Embassy.

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. is expected to meet US President Joe Biden on Monday.

"May 1 should have been an opportune time for BMM to finally sit down with workers and discuss, face-to-face and without any liaisons, ways to move forward. Yet again, he has chosen to get on a plane and leave us behind. His government instead had job fairs, Kadiwa and ayuda distribution - all for show and mere band-aid solutions, as opposed to the genuine, concrete labor program and roadmap we have been presenting," said KMU Chair Elmer Labog.

Meanwhile, Kabayan Party-list Representative and Committee on Overseas Workers Affairs Chairperson Ron P. Salo underscored the need for stronger protection and support for Filipino workers as the world celebrates International Labor Day.

“As we celebrate Labor Day this May 1, we recognize the indispensable role of labor as the backbone of our economy and society, and thus, we stand with our Filipino workers in the fight for fair and just working conditions,” Salo said in a statement.

Salo has been actively pushing for several bills for Filipino workers, including a bill that aims to adjust the minimum wage to P750 nationwide.

He also filed a bill that aims to provide workers with 14th month pay, as well as a bill providing automatic civil service eligibility to government contract workers and job orders.

"Our workers deserve nothing but the best. Let us continue to work together to uplift their lives and provide them with the support and protection they need and deserve," Salo said.

