MANILA – A number of Congress members and mayors from Surigao del Sur said on Saturday they were backing the presidential run of Leni Robredo and vice presidential bet Sara Duterte-Carpio.

Surigao Del Sur 2nd district representative Johnny Pimentel and CWS party-list representative Romeo Momo expressed their support for the so-called "RoSa" tandem in a statement.

They also said an unspecified "majority" of municipal mayors have declared support for Robredo and Duterte.

"With their unequivocal statement of support, the mayors have pledged to spearhead the final stage house to house campaign for the RoSa tandem in their respective municipalities," the statement read.

"They have also committed to provide support to the slated grand rally of VP Leni Robredo in Prosperidad, Agusan Del Sur on May 5, 2022."

Despite Robredo already having Senator Francis "Kiko" Pangilinan as her running mate, several groups have espoused support for the "RoSa" tandem.

But the Robredo campaign itself has said that it will campaign for Pangilinan's vice presidential bid despite support for Duterte-Carpio.

The senator has also stated that he was "unfazed" by the support of local officials for the "RoSa" tandem.