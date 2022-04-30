Watch more News on iWantTFC

MANILA – The country's first hospital dedicated to overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) — which is located in San Fernando city, Pampanga — will be up and running after President Rodrigo Duterte inspects it on Sunday, an official said on Saturday.

The hospital's polyclinic will be open for outpatient services on Monday, May 2, Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE) Usec. Benjo Benavidez said.

The hospital's services will be free for OFWs, including their dependents.

There is no limit to the number of dependents who can also avail of the services, Benavidez said, as long as the migrant worker is registered with the Overseas Workers Welfare Administration (OWWA).

The 100-bed hospital will be open every day, Benavidez said.

Early this year, the labor department said it teamed up with the Philippine General Hospital (PGH) for the management of the said hospital for OFWs.