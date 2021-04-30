Robredo office organizes Labor Day online concert for health workers

Vice President Leni Robredo speaks during a press conference on Feb. 16, 2021. Jay Ganzon, OVP/File

MANILA — Vice President Leni Robredo's office said on Friday it organized with its partners a virtual concert on Labor Day dedicated to health workers in the frontlines of the COVID-19 fight.

The May 1 concert "Harana: Musical Tribute to Filipino Frontliners" aims "to offer a breather" to medical professionals, the Office of the Vice President said in a statement.

The OVP said the event would feature volunteer artists including The Company, Noel Cabangon, Cooky Chua, Nonoy Zuñiga, Agot Isidro, Buboy Garrovillo, Jim Paredes, Joana Ampil, Renato Lucas, Skarlet Brown, Ivy Violan, Joey Ayala, Noli Aurillo, Bayang Barrios, Amp Big Band, Nona Galan, and Arman Ferrer.

Doctors, nurses and staff from the Philippine General Hospital will also perform in the concert. Messages of inspiration and hope from frontliners, their families and patients who recovered from COVID-19 will also be featured in the program, said Robredo's office.

True Faith lead vocalist and founder Medwin Marfil and Binibining Pilipinas 2020 top 16 finalist Caroline Veronilla will host the concert that will be aired live on the Istorya ng Pag-asa Facebook page, 7 p.m. on Saturday, said Robredo's office.

To allow on-duty frontliners and patients to enjoy the musical, viewing stations will be set up at the National Kidney and Transplant Institute, the Quirino Memorial Medical Center, and other hospitals, the OVP said.

"Sana kahit papano, kahit sandali at kahit sa maliit na paraan ay magawa nating ipakita ang ating paghanga at pagmamahal para malaman nilang hindi sila nag-iisa sa labang ito," said Architect Peach Buencamino, a partner in the OVP's projects.

(We hope that even for a short time and a small way, we can show our admiration and love, so that they know that they are not alone in this fight.)