Philippines to vaccinate 5,000 workers on Labor Day

MANILA - Government will vaccinate 3,000 Filipino migrant workers and 2,000 minimum wage income earners on Labor Day, an official said Wednesday.

The workers' list will be finalized by Wednesday afternoon, said Labor Secretary Silvestre Bello III.

"Humingi ako kay Secretary (Carlito) Galvez... binigyan naman ako ng 5,000 bakuna para sa pagbabakuna namin ng 3,000 OFWs (overseas Filipino workers) atsaka 2,000 manggagawa. Gumagawa na kami ngayon ng listahan," he told ABS-CBN's Teleradyo.

(Secretary Galvez gave me 5,000 vaccines for us to inoculate 3,000 OFWs and 2,000 workers. We're making a list right now.)

The agency had sought recommendations from its attached departments, OFW associations, business establishments, the Department of Trade and Industry, and labor unions.

Elderly workers and those with comorbidities will be prioritized, Bello said. They will receive either Sinovac or AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine, he added.

The Philippines has administered 1.7 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines as of Sunday. It aims to inoculate a third of its population or 50 to 70 million by end of the year to achieve herd immunity.

The country is expecting an "accelerated delivery" of COVID-19 vaccines beginning next month even as global production of the jabs is seen to stabilize only in June, Galvez earlier said.