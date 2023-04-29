Two foreign-flagged ships collided in the waters off Corregidor Island on April 28, 2023, the Philippine Coast Guard said Saturday. Courtesy of the Philippine Coast Guard

MANILA - Two foreign-flagged vessels collided in the waters off Corregidor Island on Friday, of which one had capsized, the Philippine Coast Guard said Saturday.

The incident involved the Sierra Leone-flagged MV Hong Hai 189 and Marshall Islands-flagged MV Petite Souer, a chemical/oil product tanker, the PCG said.

MV Hong Hai 189, a dredger, had capsized, while 18 of its 20 crew members have been rescued.

A cadaver was recovered Saturday morning, while the search for the remaining missing crew continues, the PCG said.

All 21 crew members of MT Petite Soeur, meanwhile, are in good physical condition, the PCG added.

Aside from rescue vessel Heng Da 19 and the PCG's BRP Capones, another vessel and additional aluminum boats and rubber boats were deployed by the coast guard to assist the search and rescue operations, it said.

An aerial survey was also initiated by the Coast Guard Aviation Force.

According to the PCG, MV Hong Hai 189 made its last port call in Botolan, Zambales, while MV Petite Souer's was in Mariveles, Bataan.

The agency said authorities will conduct a port state control inspection of MT Petite Soeur to hold and detain the vessel.

