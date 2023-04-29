PH Navy joins first ASEAN-India Maritime Exercise

Photo courtesy of the Philippine Navy

MANILA -- The Philippine Navy has sent a 140-member contingent to join the first ever ASEAN-India Maritime Exercise (AIME) in Singapore from May 2 to 8.

The Navy held a send-off ceremony for Naval Task Group 80.5 on board BRP Antonio Luna FF151 - PF with an embarked AW109 naval helicopter last Thursday at the Naval Operating Base in Subic.

A first of its kind, AIME will feature harbor and at-sea events aimed at "enhancing interoperability and exchange of best practices among participating navies," the Philippine Navy said.

"The Philippine contingent will also attend the coinciding event in Singapore, the International Maritime Defense Exhibition Asia (IMDEX) 2023. It provides a platform for the defense and maritime sectors to foster engagements and showcase latest innovations," it added.

