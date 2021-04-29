Smuggled cigarettes worth P7.3M seized in Zamboanga City

Authorities confiscated smuggled cigarettes from a boat in Zamboanga City. Photo courtesy of the Naval Forces Western Mindanao

ZAMBOANGA CITY - Authorities seized Wednesday P7.3 million worth of undocumented cigarettes from a boat in waters off Zamboanga City.

Reports said operatives were conducting maritime interdiction operations when they intercepted M/B Dream Boat in the seawaters off Barangay Recodo.

The boat came from the province of Sulu and was loaded with 205 cases of undocumented cigarettes.

The vessel and its cargo, together with its 8 crew were escorted to Naval Station Romulo Espaldon. They were turned over to the custody of the Bureau of Customs for proper disposition.

- Report from Leizel Lacastesantos