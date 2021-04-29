Sandra Cam surrenders to police over murder case, now under hospital arrest

Sandra Cam attends the Senate hearing on extrajudicial killings on Dec. 6, 2016. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News/File

MANILA (UPDATE) — Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office board member Sandra Cam surrendered to police Thursday and is in hospital after a Manila court issued an arrest warrant against her over the fatal shooting of a vice mayor in Masbate.

She surrendered to the Calabarzon field unit of the Philippine National Police Criminal Investigation and Detection Group, police said.

She is currently under hospital arrest, police said, as she undergoes treatment for an undisclosed condition.

Cam, her son Marco Martin and 5 others were tagged in the killing of Masbate Vice Mayor Charlie Yuson III.

Yuson, whose family clashed with Cam in the 2019 elections, was gunned down in Sampaloc, Manila in October 2019.

In 2020, the National Bureau of Investigation filed murder and frustrated murder charges the suspects.

Cam earlier denied involvement in the crime.

"Hindi kami mamamatay-tao," she told Teleradyo.

(We are not murderers.)

- With a report from Raffy Santos, ABS-CBN News