DOJ skeptical over exemptions made for solons to distribute ivermectin to treat COVID

The anti-parasitic drug, ivermectin, widely circulating on the internet as an alternative drug against the COVID-19 virus. ABS-CBN News/file

MANILA—Two lawmakers' decision to distribute ivermectin as treatment against COVID-19 does not have a "sound legal basis," the Department of Justice said Thursday.

The anti-parasitic drug is currently registered for animal use before the Food and Drug Administration. It earlier said ivermectin may be used under compassionate special permit (CSP), or when licensed pharmacists compound it using doctors' prescription.

Anakalusugan Party-list Rep. Mike Defensor and SAGIP Rep. Rodante Marcoleta said they plan to distribute on Thursday the anti-parasitic drug to patients with prescriptions.

"Personally I'm not too sure whether these 2 exceptions cited by the FDA director general have a sound legal basis. That is something for further study. I’m not too sure about the soundness of the legal basis for the exemptions," Justice Secretary Menardo Gueverra told ANC's Headstart.

"I wouldn’t really blame Representatives Defensor and Marcoleta if they would proceed . . . They’re well-meaning in what they want to do. The legal consequences is something for us to see at a future time."

The administration of ivermectin to COVID-19 patients can only be done by the five hospitals granted CSP by the FDA, the Department of Health earlier said.