Defensor giving away veterinary drug Ivermectin to COVID-19 patients despite FDA warnings

MANILA - Anakalusugan Party-list Rep. Mike Defensor on Monday said he is distributing the veterinary drug Ivermectin to CIVID-19 patients in Quezon City despite Philippine Food and Drug Administration (DFA) warnings on the unauthorized use of the product.

Defensor on Facebook said his office will prioritize distribution of the veterinary drug, which is used against worm infestations and parasites in animals, to the sick and senior citizens in the city.

He said he is giving away Ivermectine, which has been discredited by the World Health Organization (WHO), European Medicines Agency, and the US, while claiming there is no vaccine yet against COVID-19.

This, even as national and local governments have launched vaccination campaigns against COVID-19, including Quezon City.

Defensor, who tested positive for COVID-19 last month, has also claimed that he received Ivermectin treatment.

The Philippine FDA has repeatedly advised the public against the purchase and use of Ivermectin veterinary products against COVID-19.

The agency also clarified that Ivermectin for human use against COVID-19 is considered unregistered. It added that registered Ivermectin products in the country for human use are in "topical formulations under prescription use only".

The WHO has also warned against the use of Ivermectin on humans because of a lack of data demonstrating its benefits.

Ivermectin manufacturer Merck has also said its analysis did not support the drug's safety and efficacy against COVID-19.

