African swine fever vaccine trials can be accomplished in 90-120 days: BAI

MANILA - The Bureau of Animal Industry on Thursday said trials for a vaccine against African Swine Fever will be completed in 3-4 months.

BAI Dir. Reildrin Morales said 10 farms in Luzon are participating in the trial. Around 40 to 50 percent of the swine population in the country is in Luzon, he said.

“Itong trial na ito we're just looking at the effectiveness of the vaccine pa lang po so hindi po ito na parang sa COVID na we have now the vaccine na ginagamit na talaga natin to acquire herd immunity. Ito po ay titingnan pa lang natin po how this vaccine will perform. Kaya po tayo nagta-trial dito sa Luzon, alam naman po natin na ito kasing Luzon halos karamihan sa lugar dito ay tinamaan na nung virus,” he said in a TeleRadyo interview.

He said the trial has to be in a controlled environment where biosecurity is in place in the farms.

“Bilang po natin 'yung bote at bilang po natin 'yung dose na laman ng bote ng 'yun so we imported only enough for this trial at gwardiyado po ito,” he said.

Agriculture Secretary William Dar earlier said the number of positive samples of ASF in the Philippines has dropped significantly.

