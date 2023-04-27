DOJ to form tracker teams vs suspects behind missing sabungeros

MANILA — The Justice department will form tracker teams to look for suspects behind the disappearance of several cockfighting enthusiasts or “sabungeros.”

This as families of the missing sabungeros on Thursday again met with Justice Secretary Jesus Crispin “Boying” Remulla at the DOJ to get updates on the case.

“Sa susunod na meeting namin may tracker teams na na ang responsibility ay hanapin talaga ang mga suspects na naisyuhan na ng warrant of arrest,” Remulla told the media shortly after the meeting.

Several individuals have been charged over the disappearance of more than 30 sabungeros.

In December last year, 3 cops caught on CCTV disguised as NBI agents who “arrested” online sabong master agent Ricardo Lasco in his house in San Pablo Laguna on August 30, 2021 were charged with robbery and kidnapping.

Six more persons were charged with kidnapping and illegal serious detention over the disappearance of six men who were last seen at the Manila Arena.

But relatives of the missing sabungeros have complained that the trials in these cases have yet to start.

“Kasi wala pa tayong jurisdiction sa persons of the accused. Di pa sila sumusurrender o naaaresto. So yan po ang aming ginagawa ngayon, yung tracker teams binubuo po. And we will meet within the next two and a half weeks again bago kami umalis ni Usec Vasquez para mabigyan sila ng update with the tracker teams formed already,” Remulla explained.

Remulla said that while there are suspicions already as to who is behind the alleged abductions, no concrete evidence has been presented so far.

“Mastermind, merong suspicions, may sinasabi ang mga tao. Kaya lang ang problema nga, pag hinanapan mo ng ebidensya, wala hong lumalabas na ebidensya. Ang trabaho kasi namin dito ay bumuo ng kaso na base sa ebidensya ay pwede namin dalhin sa husgado upang sila po ay mausig at mapagbintangan ng sala upang sila po ay masentensyahan, kung sila po ay makitang may kasalanan,” he said.

Amid claims that bodies of the missing sabungeros have allegedly been burned, Remulla acknowledged hearing about this information for some time already.

“Matagal na yang mga balita na yan. Ang problema nga wala tayong trace talaga. Yun ang hinahanap natin. Napalapit tayo sa isang clue, yung sinasabi nga na merong nagsalita na nasa kustodiya ng NBI pero parang lumayo na naman to…Kaya naghahanap pa rin tayo ng paraan dito,” he explained.

The Philippine National Police Criminal Investigation and Detection Group previously said a total of 34 sabungeros have been missing since 2021.