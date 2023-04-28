A photo from the Philippine Coast Guard shows the Chines Coast Guard maintaining its presence in Ayungin Shoal and Sabina Shoal, both within the Philippines' exclusive economic zone during a PCG Maritime Domain Awareness flight on Feb. 21, 2023. Courtesy of NTF West Philippine Sea

MANILA – A lawmaker is unsure of the Department of Education's proposal to integrate the country's dispute with China over islands in the South China Sea in the grade 10 curriculum.

In an ANC interview on Friday, Kabataan party-list Rep. Raoul Danniel Manuel urged the agency to be "in sync and comprehensive" in handling such topics.

"While we recognize the good intentions to teach topics like the West Philippine Sea [and] the arbitral award, pero ituturo kasi 'yan sa Grade 10 (that would be taught in Grade 10,)" he told "Rundown".

"Before students can truly appreciate the value of the Hague ruling and of course, how to defend our territory, kailangan 'yung basics din talaga ay okay (the basics should be okay)."

For Manuel, the country's history and constitution must also be discussed to students so they can further appreciate contemporary issues such as the dispute in the West Philippine Sea.

"On our part, we are issuing an appeal to the Department of Education na sana 'yung ating mga historians would have a say," he said.

"Mapakinggan 'yung kanilang recommendations lalo't na kapag kasaysayan 'yung pinag-uusapan at paano 'yan ia-apply sa current context ng ating bansa."

(We hope historians would have a say. Let's listen to their recommendations, especially if history will be discussed and how that could be applied in the current context of our country.)

Other changes in the draft curriculum include teaching students about the effects of the pandemic, climate change, gender discrimination and same-sex union.

Students may also be taught topics on human rights issues like red-tagging, trolling and extra-judicial killings, and even voter education.

The DepEd invites the public to send feedback on the draft curriculum guidelines for Kinder to Grade 10 until May 3.