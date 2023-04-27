In this photo taken on Aug. 10, 2022, fisherman Christopher de Vera (C, in green shirt) supervises the loading of ice and provisions to their fishing "mother" boat in the village of Cato, Infanta town, Pangasinan province, as he and his crew prepare to leave for a fishing expedition to the South China Sea. The Scarborough Shoal fishing ground, tapped by generations of Filipino fishermen, is one of many potential flashpoints for military conflict over the South China Sea. Ted Aljibe, AFP/File

MANILA — The Department of Education is considering teaching Grade 10 students about the West Philippine Sea and a ruling that invalidated China's historical claims to the resource-rich waterway.

A draft guide of the revised K-12 curriculum includes "Mga Isla ng West Philippine Sea" under a lesson on territorial issues and border conflicts in the Araling Panlipunan subject for Grade 10.

The "Hague Arbitral Ruling" is included under another lesson on responding to economic challenges.

The DepEd is calling on the public to review the revised curriculum guides for Kindergarten to Grade 10 until May 3.

Beijing claims almost all of the South China Sea, through which trillions of dollars in trade passes annually. Other claimants include the Philippines, Vietnam, Malaysia, Brunei and Taiwan.

China has ignored a July 2016 ruling from The Hague-based Permanent Court of Arbitration that its historical claim is without basis.

The Citizens Alliance for Life and the Law (CALL) of the Sea has petitioned the DepEd and the Commission on Higher Education to include in the high school and college curriculum the arbitral award, Greg Atienza, executive director of Soul Philippines, said in June 2021.

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. has insisted he will not let China trample on the Philippines' maritime rights.

The Philippines recently named four additional facilities that US troops can use on top of the five sites agreed on under the 2014 Enhanced Defense Cooperation Agreement, known as EDCA.

China warned the expanded US-Philippines military deal could endanger regional peace, and accused Washington of a "zero-sum mentality".

— With a report from Agence France-Presse