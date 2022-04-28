Comelec identifies political parties to be given access to transparency server

Commission on Election Chairman Saidamen Balt Pangarungan casts his vote at the Comelec office in Intramuros, Manila on April 27, 2022. ABS-CBN News

MANILA — The Commission on Elections (Comelec) has identified the major parties who will have access to the transparency server of election results for Halalan 2022.

These are the PDP-Laban, National Unity Party, Aksyon Demokratiko, Partido Federal ng Pilipinas, Nacionalista Party, Liberal Party of the Philippines, Laban ng Demokratikong Pilipino, United Nationalist Alliance, Lakas-Christian Muslim Democrats, Nationalist Peoples Coalition, Partido Para sa Demokratikong Reporma, and the Akbayan Citizens’ Action Party.

The Comelec said 2 of these parties will be designated as dominant majority and dominant minority parties, depending on a point system it prescribed.

"Yesterday we approved the access of transparency server. We have the KBP, we have the dominant majority party and dominant minority party and the citizens arm which is PPCRV. But for full transparency, we include the ten major political parties which was approved yesterday by the en banc," commissioner Marlon Casquejo said.

"When we say access to our transparency server, they will be receiving raw data CSV file coming from each precinct. Kapag may nagta-transmit makakatanggap din yung ating political parties," he added.

Casquejo said the Comelec has not yet decided which faction of PDP-Laban will be recognized by the poll body.

"The PDP-Laban case is still pending, which we cannot discuss right now."

Meantime, Casquejo announced that only 20 media outfits out of 60 who applied may be granted access to the transparency server, citing "limited work station in our UST media hub."

“For the media, you will provide your own laptop... And the laptop specs will be at least i5 though i3… and then the storage is 500GB, memory will be 8GB, 2-3 USB port, internet is 60GB," Casquejo said.